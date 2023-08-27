RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One woman is injured after a vehicle accident early Sunday morning.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3100 block of Wheeler Road in reference to a vehicle accident around 5:50am.

Upon arrival, Deputies located an adult female driver whose vehicle had struck an unoccupied vehicle that was parked in a residential driveway.

She was transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.