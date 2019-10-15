One hospitalized after North Augusta house fire

North Augusta (WJBF) – A quick response to a North Augusta house fire tonight kept the flames under control and got a victim out of harm’s way.

The blaze at the two-story residence along Green Forest Drive drew local fire units, as well as backup from Belvedere and Merriwether. The call came in to dispatch at 5:17 p.m.

EMS was called to transport a single victim to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Before the fire was out, it had spread to the attic after demolishing the garage, visibly melting the siding on the main house nearest the flames.

Though there were several nearby, no other homes in the neighborhood were affected.