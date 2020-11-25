One historic Augusta restaurant following city’s mask ordinance while offering holiday meal for families

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta businesses welcoming people through the holiday season must remember the city’s mask ordinance.

Mayor Hardie Davis took time recently to remind public places to abide.

“On November 9, 2020, I extended the executive order mandating face covers in public spaces through December 9, 2020,” he said.

Anyone planning to shop or dine out this holiday season in the Garden City will need to adhere to the rules. Mask up.

“We have seen individuals and establishments become lax in the City of Augusta,” Mayor Davis said during a recent press conference.

And for those who do let their guard down, in the next week, watch out.

“We’re going to have some pop up stops at locations across this community. Those pop up locations will be unannounced,” the Mayor warned. “We’re going to do that in random fashion.”

At The Partridge Inn, which operates P.I. Bar & Grill and a Hilton brand hotel, the General Manager said social distancing and masks have become the new normal.

Lloyd Van Horn told us, “It’s a daily habit that we have now, so we as a hotel have to uphold standards and those standards have been in place since last march here.”

Many families like to enjoy their Thanksgiving meal at the historic restaurant, so Lloyd Van Horn threw out the buffet concept and made the experience safer.

“Family style, you’re getting your plates coming to your own table. It’s your table only. Your tables are distanced apart. You’re part of your own system, your own ecosystem. It’s your table,” Van Horn assured.

Along with retail stores and restaurants, salons and pharmacies are among the public places where people 10 and older need to have a face covering or mask. And Van Horn added with Christmas around the corner, they’re already preparing for sleigh bells to ring at The Partridge Inn for that holiday too, but safely.

“Christmas and News Years we’re going to do more of a stationed event where we will be serving you food, but we’ll make sure that you’re socially distanced and your tables can go up at their leisure after we let one table go up at a time,” he said.

And for people who enjoy the rooftop experience, Van Horn said it all depends on the weather.

Mayor Davis also mentioned during the press conference that the community is past the educational phase when it comes to masks wearing. He said people can expect for fines to go up.

