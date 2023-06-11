BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead and another injured after a single-vehicle accident Sunday morning.

According to Lance Corporal Brittany Glover with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 6:46 am on Secondary 35 at Piston Court.

A 2002 Toyota Camry was traveling north on Secondary 35, ran off road right, overcorrected, ran off the road left, struck a ditch and tree.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to MUSC in Charleston. The passenger died on the scene.

This collision remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.