AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead and another injured after a single-vehicle accident Sunday morning.

According to Lance Corporal Lena Butler with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 2:09 a.m. on SC Highway 421 near Old Cherokee Road.

A 2007 Kia Optima was traveling northbound on SC Highway 421, traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking a fence and a ditch.

There were two occupants in the vehicle. Both occupants were taken to the hospital by EMS.

Authorities say one of the occupants succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

This collision remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.