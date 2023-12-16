EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead and another injured after a three-vehicle accident Saturday morning.

According to Lance Corporal Brittany Glover with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 10:05 a.m. on SC 283 at N. Martin Town Road.

The crash involved a 2011 BMW Motorcycle, 2023 BMW Motorcycle, and a 2000 Chevrolet Pickup Truck.

Glover says, the two motorcycles were traveling east on SC 283, while the pickup truck was traveling west. The motorcycles struck the pickup truck as it attempted to make left turn onto N. Martin Town Road.

One of the motorcyclists died, the other was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

