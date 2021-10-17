One dead in Washington County crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash in Washington County.

The victim is identified as Stacy Childers, 43, of Tennille.

Officials say at 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, the driver of a Mazda pick-up was traveling east on Highway 24 leaving Davisboro heading in the direction of Lousiville (Hwy 24 East near the Jefferson County Line), when Childers ran off the side of the road and struck a tree.

The vehicle then started to flip and threw Childers out of the pick-up truck.

Childers died at the scene.