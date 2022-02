Orangeburg, SC (WJBF) – One person is dead following a three car accident in Orangeburg County. It happened Thursday around 5 pm on SC 33 near Till Road.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2018 Ford SUV and a 2018 Mercedes crashed into a 2017 Nissan sedan. The passenger in the Nissan died.

All of the drivers involved were taken to the hospital for treatment. No word on their condition.

The crash remains under investigation.