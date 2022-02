Edgefield, SC (WJBF) – One person is dead in Edgefield County after a car crash.

It happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on South Carolina Highway 430 at Country Place Road.According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a truck ran off the road hitting several trees.

The driver suffered minor injuries. The passenger died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The victim’s name has not been released.