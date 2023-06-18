MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The McCormick County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating a deadly early morning shooting involving an officer.

Authorities say at around 7:40 a.m. Sunday, June 18, while responding to a report of an armed robbery, a McCormick County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting.

After the deputy was shot, the deputy returned fire, killing the suspect.

The deputy was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

SLED is working on the investigation.