One dead following head-on crash in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a car collision in Aiken, Sunday, November 15.

The two-vehicle crash happened at about 5:51 a.m. on Hitchcock Parkway near Rinehart Way.

A 2013 Cadillac was traveling west on Hitchcock Parkway when an eastbound Jeep Cherokee crossed the centerline and struck the Cadillac head-on.

The driver of the Cadillac was identified as 61-year-old Connie S. Kinard, according to Coroner Darryl Ables. Kinard was wearing a seat but pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force injuries, he added/

The driver of the Cherokee was transported to the hospital for their injuries.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating.