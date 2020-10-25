One dead following head-on collision in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a head-on collision in Columbia County, Saturday.

Authorities say the driver of a Chrysler 300 was traveling eastbound on Harlem Grovetown Road approaching the curve between Cawley Road and Caroleton Road. The driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling westbound also approaching the curve.

For unknown reasons, the driver of the Tahoe crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane, striking the Chrysler head-on.

The driver of the Chrysler, later identified as 43-year-old Kifiney Wakieshe Harris was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Tahoe suffered what appeared to be significant injuries and was transported to Doctors Hospital by Gold Cross.