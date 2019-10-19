One dead following crash on I-20 in Aiken County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash on I-20 in Aiken County, Saturday morning.

The victim is identified as Catherine K. O’Horo, 57, of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Authorities say O’Horo was traveling east on I-20. The victim, attempting to avoid an object in the roadway at the 18-mile marker, went off the right side of the roadway and crashed into a tree.

She died of blunt force injuries and was the only person involved.

A toxicology analysis is pending.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office along with The South Carolina Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story