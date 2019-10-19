One dead following crash on I-20 in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash on I-20 in Aiken County, Saturday morning.

The victim is identified as Catherine K. O’Horo, 57, of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Authorities say O’Horo was traveling east on I-20. The victim, attempting to avoid an object in the roadway at the 18-mile marker, went off the right side of the roadway and crashed into a tree.

She died of blunt force injuries and was the only person involved.

A toxicology analysis is pending.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office along with The South Carolina Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate the incident.