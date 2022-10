AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a fatal crash in Aiken County.

It happened just after 11:00 p.m. Thursday night off Glenwood Drive.

Glenwood Drive runs between Silver Bluff and Pine Log Roads.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says driver veered off the road, hitting a culvert.

The vehicle overturned then and struck a brick entry sign.

The victim’s name has not been released.

