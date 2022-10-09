ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single crash in Orangeburg County.

Troopers say the incident happened at 2:27 a.m. Sunday, October 9, on US 601 near Family Circle, four miles north of Orangeburg.

The driver of a 1997 Mercury Grand Marque was traveling south on US 601. The person ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and then came back on. After leaving the road again and going airborne, the victim crashed into a utility pole. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

