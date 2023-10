ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) —– The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Orangeburg County.

The incident happened October 20 at around 8:02 p.m. on us, 176 at I-95, about six miles south of Santee.

Troopers say the driver went off the right side of the road and overturned. The victim died at the scene.

We’re working to learn the person’s identity.