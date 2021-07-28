One dead after single car crash in McCormick county

McCormick, Sc (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single car accident in McCormick County on Jefferson St. near Fambrough Rd.

The wreck happened at 8:26 on Tuesday night.

Investigators say the car drove off the left side of the road into a ditch, and then struck a tractor.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, and no identity has been released at this time.

Highway Patrol reports the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and had to be mechanically extricated from the vehicle.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing investigation.