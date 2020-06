BARNWELL COUNTY, Sc (WJBF) – One person is dead following a deadly crash in Barnwell County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 3:30 Monday morning on US-278 near SC-37.

Reports say the driver of an 18-wheeler tanker truck, ran off the road, hit a ditch, then the rig caught fire.

The driver died on the scene.

The Barnwell County Coroner has not released the name of the deceased.