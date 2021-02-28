One dead after crash on Williston Road in Beech Island

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One man is dead after a fatal accident in Beech Island.

On Sunday, Aiken County Deputies responded to a two vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Warrenville man.

The accident occurred Sunday around 1:05 p.m. on Williston Rd at Woodcrest Pl.

The victim, 47-year-old Daniel W. Fenn, was traveling eastward on Williston Rd. riding a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle when a 2010 Buick pulled off Woodcrest Place into the path of the motorcycle causing the motorcycle to crash into the front driver area of the vehicle.

Daniel was pronounced dead at scene from blunt force trauma.

South Carolina Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation.

