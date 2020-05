AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — There is one confirmed case of COVID-19 in an employee at Lowe’s in Aiken.

Lowe’s Public Relations Representative Sarah Lively confirmed the information to NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk in an email.

“The associate has been quarantined and is receiving care. This associate last worked on April 27,” she said.

“The store remains open and has been extensively cleaned per CDC guidelines,” she added.