One arrested after chase ends at Gerald Jones Auto Group

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person has been arrested after car chase ended at Gerald Jones Auto Group.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office,

“Richmond County was in a vehicle pursuit coming into Columbia County on Wheeler Road. The pursuit continued into the county on Flowing Wells Road and continued to the intersection of Flowing Wells Road and Columbia Road. The suspect vehicle (2012 Cadillac CTS) traveled through the intersection and over the embankment into the Gerald Jones Audi parking lot. The suspect vehicle struck vehicles in the parking lot causing damage to five vehicle that were in the sales lot. Deputy Anderson attempted to join the pursuit on Flowing Wells Road but was unable to due to the speed the suspect and RCSO units were traveling. He was able to get a visual of the pursuit and advise of the wreck.”

“After the wreck, the driver fled from the vehicle on foot. Dispatch was able to see the suspect on a camera at the intersection and advised his direction of travel. After a perimeter was established, Deputy Leonard and his canine, responded to the last known location. During a canine track the suspect was located at the bottom of the embankment between Kroger Road and the rear fence of Gerald Jones Auto Group. The suspect was compliant when we made contact and was taken into custody without incident.”

“The suspect had various types of narcotics on his person and in the vehicle. There was also a firearm located in the vehicle by Richmond County deputies. Deputy Anderson completed an accident report and issued citations to the suspect. The suspect was then turned over to Richmond County.”

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office