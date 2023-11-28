AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Today is “Giving Tuesday”- a day when non profits all over the country raise money for their cause. One organization at Augusta University is focusing on making sure none of its students go hungry. “Open Paws Food Pantry” believes that no student should have to choose between learning and food.

One in four under graduate students and one in ten graduate students are currently experiencing food insecurity in the United States. That’s more than 4 million students who don’t know where their next meal will come from.

“Open Paws Food Pantry” has been working since 2016 to make sure that all AU students have enough to eat.

Nearly 200 Augusta University students have visited the Food Pantry this year. They have two locations students can visit to get non perishable food items- Bellevue Hall on the Summerville campus and the second floor of the student center on the Health Sciences Campus. To collect non perishable food items, they have collection bin placed all over AU’s two campuses.

Now the organization is asking for your help on Giving Tuesday.

“It is particularly important this time of year as we’re headed towards finals and having quick meals is so useful for our students. And so this is a timely opportunity to partner with us. This is a timely opportunity to support our students and our mission to address food insecurity,” said Simone Hicks, Associate Dean of Students at AU.

Hicks explained that the non profit depends on donations to keep the pantry going.

“We welcome community partnerships. We welcome them to think of food drives and ways that we can collaborate with the community, to strengthen our community partnerships, but also our one goal is to make sure our students have what they need to be successful here at Augusta University,” she said.

You can help by making a monetary donation online.

They will also be collecting non perishable items at the Lighting of the Tree on Thursday, November 30, starting at 6 p.m.