Omicron variant may impact holiday travel plans

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Some are hitting the road, while others hit the skies on one of the busiest travel days of the year.



However, with the Omicron variant on the rise, some travelers aren’t taking chances — while others still feel safe to board a plane.



” As long as I’m just being safe with my mask and I’m washing my hands I feel like I’m going to be okay,” Anita Stevens said.



Anita Stevens is leaving home for the holidays. She says with more people vaccinated and the booster shot widely available it should be safe to travel.

” You can’t live in fear. You have to continue with your life and just take precautions and be happy,” Stevens said.



While there’ s no vaccine mandate for domestic air travel, Dr. Anthony Fauci is advising against holiday gatherings with unvaccinated family members.



Tuesday, President Biden addressed the nation on the rise of the Omicron variant — he said those who are vaccinated can celebrate with their families.



However, he issued a warning for those who are not.



” If you are not vaccinated you have good reason to be concerned,” Biden said.



The CDC recommends people wear a mask and be fully vaccinated before traveling.