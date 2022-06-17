EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Before some would start thinking about the peach festival in Trenton, South Carolina, Suzanne Derrick was already planning to cover it. “I can say that we will be working through the weekend to make sure that we have everything we need. We’ll work some extra hours,” she said.

She has been writing the first rough draft of history for the annual event since taking over for her father as head of the newspaper in 2003. Her body of work is a scrapbook of memories. Using a picture, Derrick said, “these were people who had been helping with the festival for 35 years. When they celebrated, we had them in for the 35th-anniversary edition. In this picture, you will find the two for this year, but I’m not gonna tell you you’ll have to get this newspaper to see that,”

The project of putting on the special edition of the oldest newspaper in South Carolina is long. It involves calling on the community and digging through old papers for potential stories. It takes an army of nearly 10 put on the production. “Monday we will scramble to make corrections on the drafts that come in from our graphic designer, who’s off-site. Then on Tuesday, we do some last-minute corrections and it’s sent off to the printer in Georgia and then I come Wednesday morning,” she recalls. Then the pages are delivered to businesses by the end of the week.”And you will get your paper and you will know about Trenton and the Trenton festival will be that Saturday. There’ll be time to build your enthusiasm,” she said.

Derrick says the best memories come from the newspaper booth at the festival.” The most fun is once it’s out, it’s taking a tall stack to the event with me setting up that tent this year,” she said. Residents can get their pictures taken to be a part of the “Who dropped by” column to appear in a future edition of the paper. It’s like a family reunion in your hometown, Trenton. “It’s a great way to see your classmates that you went through high school with and to see cousins, friends, people you have, don’t see,” she said.

The peach festival wouldn’t be the peach festival without the soft, round, slightly furry fruit. “We have recipes and there will be peach recipes for those who go buy peaches at the festival.”

When the last float passes, the festival has wrapped up, and the newspaper booth is empty, “we come in on Sunday afternoon after church and start the next one,” she said laughing.