Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Plans to turn Weed School into apartments or condos was good news in Sand Hills.

“Well, it was exciting for me, I thought for sure that we would be making our community look better,” said Veronica Bogans, who lives across the street from the school

But that’s no longer the case with the old school, it’s boarded up and graffiti stained and a source of fear for the neighborhood.

“I’m afraid that winter is coming, the building is open, we don’t need a fire,” said Martha Ramsey.

Neighbors say people are getting inside the school and causing problems.

“People making videos, people fighting, people sleeping in there and all the parties they have in there,” said Bogans.

“This is becoming a criminal issue this is becoming a safety issue not just for the folks living on Weed Street but folks in Sand Hills in general,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

Last year Augusta passed a new ordinance that allows the city to increase property taxes seven times to force an owner to act after a judge deems a property blighted.

“The blight ordinance should be put into effect for the Weed School simply because you have an eyesore in the middle of a community that deserves so much more,” said Commissioner Johnson.

And Neighbors want to see the Weed School be something other than a magnet for misbehavior.

“We need to have this property developed,” said Ramsey.

In Augusta George Eskola WJBF News Channel 6.