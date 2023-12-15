MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – Some new businesses could be coming to Petersburg Shoppes on Fury’s Ferry Road – including Columbia County’s first indoor pickleball court.

You’ll be able buy some hardware, and get some entertainment at what the owner is calling the “TopGolf of pickleball” where the old ‘Final Cut’ store used to be.

In a plan revision proposal that the developer and architect recently submitted, they requested to divide the building into two units.

“This will bring activity back into the shopping center, I mean Bi-Lo was there for many years and then Final Cut,” said Peter Slavovsky, the architect for the project. “I think this will be very healthy for not only the shopping center, but the neighborhood.”

One of the units will be Fury’s Ferry Hardware store and greenhouse, and the other will be Dink’d Pickleball.

”We’re excited to bring Dink’d to the Augusta area,” said Troy Akers, the owner. “The pickleball craze is sweeping the nation and we found out about it a few years ago, and I’ve noticed the rise in business concepts in other cities.”

Named after a popular pickleball maneuver and the sound the ball makes when it hits the paddle, Dink’d was thought of by Akers and his wife.

“My wife and I have been looking at this for over a year,” he said. “Just looking at different concepts, a lot of the planning has gone on since September, so we incorporated in September our business and really started getting in the planning process.”

It would have 10 indoor pickleball courts, and a café or restaurant that serves alcohol.

“We’re partnering with local chefs and food and beverage companies, and our plan is to have a full and complete restaurant that serves upscale bar food and southern comfort food,” Akers said. “We want people to obviously come play pickleball, but we want it to be a destination location.”

Akers said he’s hoping for Dink’d to be open by early Spring, and Slavovsky said the hardware store and greenhouse should be open in February.

“Augusta has beautiful weather a few months out of the year, the rest of the time we want to be a place that people can come play and enjoy pickleball, but more importantly its a communal gathering spot,” Akers said.

The proposal will go to the county’s planning commission on December 21st, and the board of commissioners on January 2nd.