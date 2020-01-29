Old Bay hot sauce sells out less than an hour after launch

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – What some say is the greatest seasoning on the market is now available in sauce form, and the internet is fired up.

That’s right… for a limited time, Old Bay Seasoning is now offering Old Bay Hot Sauce! The new product became available online Wednesday and completely sold out in less than one hour.

Me trying to buy the old bay hot sauce but the website isn’t working pic.twitter.com/kGadPEcjIn — Jay (@JayJeanius) January 29, 2020

Three different hot sauce options are available on McCormick’s website, a 3-pack of 10 ounce bottles for $12.99, a 3-pack of five ounce bottles for $9.99, and a big 64 ounce jug for $11.29. All three are completely sold out, but Old Bay Seasoning guaranteed on Twitter that the hot sauce will be restocked soon.

Old Bay Hot Sauce is set to hit store shelves in about one month and an exact online restock date has not been announced. In the mean time, fans can sit back, light their Old Bay Seasoning scented candle, and relax.

aware that hot sauce is the main focus, but can we also talk about the old bay candle pic.twitter.com/9CvRS0nW1v — 🧧 Laura Franco 🧧 (@lcf42) January 29, 2020

LATEST NEWS STORIES