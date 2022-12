AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Oil was discovered in a drainage ditch in Augusta on Wednesday afternoon.

The source of the release appears to be Pull-A-Part Auto Parts.

EPA contractors were there to assess the problem and remedial efforts are ongoing.

The spill has been contained since it was found by the Augusta Fire Department.

Lovers Lane between Sand Bar Ferry Road and Laney Walker BLVD is still closed and crews are still on the scene.

No word on when it will be reopened.