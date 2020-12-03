Ohio woman arrested in Arizona with hundreds of pounds of marijuana, thousands of fentanyl pills, cocaine

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. (NEXSTAR/WJW) – An Ohio woman was arrested on drug trafficking charges in Arizona after “a significant amount” of marijuana, cocaine and fentanyl was found during a traffic stop, law enforcement said.

Crystal Briley (Credit: Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over Crystal Briley, 39, who had been speeding early Tuesday morning. The deputy said she was unable to stay in her lane.

During the stop, the deputy said, a marijuana smell could be detected.

“Briley was extremely nervous during the interaction and deceptive when answering questions,” stated a YCSO release. “Based on the odor and Briley’s behavior, the deputy believed she was involved in some type of illicit drug activity.”

A K9 unit alerted deputies to a drug odor, prompting a search of the vehicle.

According to YCSO, the truck Briley was driving contained 280 pounds of marijuana, four pounds of cocaine and 8,000 fentanyl pills.

Authorities said Briley had denied there were drugs in the vehicle “except for a small amount of marijuana in her purse.”

Charges against her include possession and transportation of marijuana for sale and possession of a narcotic drug and narcotic drug for sale. She was being held on a $500,000 bond.

