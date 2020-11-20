Officials say missing Richland County man may be in Augusta; considered endangered

AUGUSTA/RICHLAND COUNTY, Sc (WJBF) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in getting the word out on a missing endangered adult who may be in the Augusta area.

Charles Reeder missing from Richland County, SC

Mr. Charles Reeder’s credit card was swiped on Thursday at what investigators believe to be a gas station. Reeder was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 18, in the 4300 block of Hardscrabble Road at Columbia, SC at the S.C. State Credit Union around 10:30 a.m.

Police say his 2005 Pontiac Vibe has a Tennessee license plate: 0T19C0.

TN license plate: 0T19C0

He last seen was wearing a white undershirt, a black sweater and khaki-colored pants. He is described as 5-feet, 11-inches tall and as weighing around 140 pounds.

Mr. Reeder suffers from an illness that requires several medications, which he did not take with him.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts or believes they may have seen him is asked to call 911.

