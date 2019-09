NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — Authorities responded to a garbage truck fire in North Augusta.

The incident took place at Riley Ct. and Byrnes Rd. Tuesday morning, according to the North Augusta Public Safety department.

“It is believed that some type of chemicals were deposited in the trash and caused the holding area to catch fire,” officials said.

You’re asked to not place any chemicals, flammable liquids or paint in city garbage cans.