Officials in Blackville, S.C. are searching for a murder suspect after a robbery

BLACKVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting local law enforcement to help find a murder suspect.

Police say the incident happened at a convenience store on the 2000 block of South Carolina Highway 3 early Tuesday morning.

Officials say this was a robbery turned homicide.

Agents from SLED’s regional office along with the crime scene unit are on the scene.

No suspect information at this time.

Latest Headlines: