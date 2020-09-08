Officials in Blackville, S.C. are searching for a murder suspect after a robbery

BLACKVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting local law enforcement to help find a murder suspect.
Police say the incident happened at a convenience store on the 2000 block of South Carolina Highway 3 early Tuesday morning.
Officials say this was a robbery turned homicide.
Agents from SLED’s regional office along with the crime scene unit are on the scene.
No suspect information at this time.
