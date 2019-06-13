Officials in Barnwell host meeting on crime

BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) — Is there a problem with crime in Barnwell, South Carolina? Officials would like to to hear from you.

On Thursday, June 13, a town hall meeting will take place discuss challenges facing law enforcement and their efforts to combat crime in the City of Barnwell.

The meeting will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Barnwell County Library.

We’re told Sheriff Ed Carroll and Barnwell Police Chief Brian Johnson will be there to make a presentation and will answer questions from the public.