Officials contact NewsChannel 6 over concerning pipe

DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) — Last week, Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk told you about a pipe in Denmark, South Carolina that some say has been leaking sewage for years. Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control got in touch with Shawn — as well as his supervisors at Newschannel 6 — to find out exactly where the pipe was located.

Shawn contacted DHEC Wednesday morning to inform them he would meet them at the entrance of Voorhees Road to help aid them in finding that pipe. Shawn was told that no one was available to meet with him Wednesday afternoon but he was asked to send a pin of location so officials can investigate. Denmark Citizens for Safe Water met Shawn at Voorhees Road. He spoke with the founding member of the organization following his conversation with DHEC.

“I think they are a little bit reluctant because they did reach out to me as well last week through email and phone call and I was happy to provide them with any information they needed,” Deanna Miller Berry told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk. “I also informed them that we have to be in the presence of our attorney whenever we’re showing them these sites and locations. I feel them not being here today, they want to be cautious and careful knowing the fact that we do want our attorneys present they may want their’s present, I’m not sure. But whatever it is that they need to do to for us to work collaboratively and work together on this issue and bring safe water to Denmark and not just possible sewage leak but it’s important to show that we make efforts to show work together,” she added.

Meanwhile, Shawn is working to learn the date that DHEC will be back out on Voorhees Road so we can find out exactly what that pipe is and if what’s around it poses any health issues.