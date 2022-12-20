Spectators at the Masters have noticed something missing from this year’s concessions offerings. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The invitations to play in the 2023 Masters Tournament has been sent out.

According to the statement that has been released on Tuesday, the officials with the Masters will be inviting those who are eligible under the current criteria to compete in the 2023 Masters Tournament.

According to officials, this includes eligible players who compete on the LIV Tour, which means at least 15 players currently on the LIV Tour will be part of the field at Augusta National including 6 past champions.

Included in the statement, it states that “regrettably, recent actions have divided men’s professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the meaningful legacies of those who built it.”

It also states that, “Although we [the Masters Tournament officials] are disappointed in these developments, our focus is to honor the tradition of bringing together a preeminent field of golfers this coming April.”

To read the entire official statement regarding the 2023 Masters Tournament, you can read it on the Masters official website.