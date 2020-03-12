Official: 5 people killed in head-on crash with bus

ATLANTA (AP) – Officials say five people died in a head-on collision with a bus late Wednesday night in Atlanta.

News outlets report seven people were inside a sedan that crossed a center lane just before 11 p.m.

An Atlanta Fire Rescue official says five of the people in the car were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two were critically injured. The people who died haven’t been identified. The bus driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Three passengers on the bus weren’t hurt. No one inside a third vehicle involved in the crash was hurt.

