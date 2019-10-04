Officer involved shooting leaves a Grovetown man dead

GROVETOWN (WJBF) – Columbia County dispatch got a call around 7:00 Thursday evening from a concerned citizen stating that 61 year old Ronald Audette made some disturbing comments, and they believed Ronald might hurt himself or someone else.

Allegedly Audette planned a mass shooting between now and this Saturday. He continued to say good law enforcement officers would die and he did not plan on coming home.

Deputies arrived to the 5700 block of Broad Oak Road in Grovetown and spoke with him by phone but he refused to come out of his home and disconnected the call.

A short time later Audette came out with a gun in his hand. Deputies identified themselves and gave repeated commands to drop the weapon. Audette never acknowledged deputies and continued to walk towards an open field, then raised the firearm.

Deputies fired several rounds hitting him in his arm and torso. They rendered aid immediately and he was taken to Doctor’s Hospital where he died in surgery.

The Columbia County Force Investigation Team responded to the scene.

Three deputies are on administrative leave with pay while this use of force incident is under investigation.

