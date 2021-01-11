Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Warrenville

WARRENVILE, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriff, Michael Hunt, has requested the assistance of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to conduct an investigation into an officer involved shooting.

Around 1:17 am, January 11th, deputies responded to 115 Joes Park Road in Warrenville for reports of a White man, armed with a knife, trying attack residents of the trailer park.

When deputies arrived on scene, they spotted the suspect who then towards them brandishing a knife, when he was shot.

Deputies rendered aid until Aiken County EMS arrived on scene, later pronouncing the suspect deceased.

SLED and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office were called to the scene.

There were no reports of injuries from residents of the trailer park and no injuries to the responding deputies.

Latest Headlines: