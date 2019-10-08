October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month

AUGUSTS (WJBF) – Augusta Animal Services has expanded this to celebrate the adoption of all their pets.

The adoption fee this month for dogs, puppies, cats and kittens is $25.

All pets have been spayed/neutered, are up to date on vaccinations for their age, and micro-chipped.

Dogs have also been tested for heartworms.





Augusta Animal Services is open Monday – Friday 11am – 5pm and Saturday 12pm – 5pm.

They are located at 4164 Mack Lane, Augusta.

There is a special adoption event on October 26th from 12pm – 5pm, a bit of Halloween fun!

Costumes are welcome and goody bags will be handed out to the first 50 children.