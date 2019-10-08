October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month

News
Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTS (WJBF) – Augusta Animal Services has expanded this to celebrate the adoption of all their pets.

The adoption fee this month for dogs, puppies, cats and kittens is $25.

All pets have been spayed/neutered, are up to date on vaccinations for their age, and micro-chipped.

Dogs have also been tested for heartworms.

Augusta Animal Services is open Monday – Friday 11am – 5pm and Saturday 12pm – 5pm.

They are located at 4164 Mack Lane, Augusta.

There is a special adoption event on October 26th from 12pm – 5pm, a bit of Halloween fun!

Costumes are welcome and goody bags will be handed out to the first 50 children.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story