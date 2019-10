(CNN) – If you don’t have a husband but do have a special man in your life, take the chance to celebrate that guy today (Thursday).

Why?

Because it’s national boyfriend day.

It is observed every year on October 3rd — honoring all boyfriends — the burley bad boys, the adorable computer geeks, and the muscle bound jocks

So whether he’s tall, dark and handsome… or short, cute, and funny, give your boyfriend a loving squeeze.