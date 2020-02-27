Obama sends cease-and-desist letter to GOP super PAC

President Barack Obama, right, honors Vice President Joe Biden, left, during a ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Obama surprised Biden and presented him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(CNN) – Representatives for former President Barack Obama are demanding a Republican super PAC stop airing an ad that quotes Obama.

The commercial in question uses Obama’s words to imply former Vice President joe biden supports “plantation politics.”

The former president’s lawyers say that quote comes from his audio book — and the statement was made by a barber in a completely different context more than 20 years ago.

They sent a cease-and-desist letter demanding a group called “The Committee to Defend the President” stops airing the ad across South Carolina.

Biden is depending heavily on black voters to help him achieve victory there.

Obama has mostly stayed out of the primary election.

He has not endorsed a candidate.

His words and image — though — have been heavily featured in campaign ads.

