NYC father kills man over sexual comments toward teen daughter: police sources

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Police charged a Manhattan father with murder after he allegedly killed a man who made sexual comments toward his young daughter, law enforcement sources said Wednesday.

The victim, Ariel Alvarado, 46, was found unconscious in front of 20 East 109th St. around 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 3, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors discovered head trauma and severe internal injuries, according to investigators. He later died, police said.

During the investigation, police found out Alvarado allegedly made sexual comments about a 14-year-old girl, and the teen’s father punched him in the face and threw him down a set of stairs in retaliation, according to sources.

Police arrested the father, Luis Ortiz, 39, on Aug. 11 and charged him with second-degree murder and two counts of assault, according to the NYPD. Ortiz lives in an apartment building next to where Alvarado was found beaten and unresponsive, police said.