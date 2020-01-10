NY Governor wants to legalize cannabis

FILE – This Jan. 1, 2018 file photo shows marijuana plants for sale at Harborside marijuana dispensary in Oakland, Calif. California’s marijuana industry has been living off borrowed time _ most sales being made in the state’s new legal market involve cannabis stockpiled by retailers last year. The transition to new weed is coming with […]

(CNN) – With the huge success of legalized marijuana sales in Illinois, New York is going to re-double its efforts to get legislation passed this year.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday highlighted adult-use cannabis legalization as one of his 2020 priorities.

His proposal includes forming an office of cannabis management to regulate medical, adult-use, and hemp programs.

The governor also wants to create a cannabis and hemp research center at the State University of New York.

If cuomo is successful, New York would become the 12th U.S. state to legalize cannabis for recreational use.

New York state officials believe a state-legal cannabis market could be a tremendous revenue windfall.

One research group projects that if New York were to legalize cannabis, it could be the nation’s second-largest cannabis industry.

They are projecting 2.2 billion dollars in New York sales by 2023.