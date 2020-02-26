NY: Enough fentanyl seized to wipe out county

by: CNN Newsource

NEW YORK, Ny (CNN) – Federal prosecutors in New York state say over the last week authorities have seized enough cocaine, crack cocaine, and fentanyl to wipe out an entire county.

U.S. attorney J.P. Kennedy addressed the massive drug trafficking operation Tuesday.

Authorities served at least 11 search warrants and made four arrests.

They seized a dozen firearms, nearly eight kilos of cocaine and crack cocaine… and upwards of two kilos of fentanyl.

