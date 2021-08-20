NWS confirms three tornadoes touched down in the CSRA Tuesday due to TS Fred

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The National Weather Service (NWS) confirms three tornadoes touched down in the CSRA thanks to Tropical Storm Fred.

One was in Edgefield County and two were in Saluda County.

In Edgefield, an EF1 touched down with wind speeds reaching 90 mph, west-northwest of Murphy Estates. The tornado began near Briggs Road where it snapped and uprooted multiple trees and destroyed a small shed. No injuries were reported.

Our storm surveys have concluded from Tuesday, 8/17. In addition to the Orangeburg Co tornado, survey teams confirmed 5 additional tornadoes. For more info: https://t.co/DQFNi2fHKZ



Thank you everyone for your patience and to those who sent in reports. #scwx #caewx pic.twitter.com/lFLQVpHdWu — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) August 20, 2021

The first tornado in Saluda County was tracked on the Saluda/Lexington County line. A NWS survey team confirmed an EF0 with top speeds reaching 75 mph touched down north of Leesville near the county border, only causing minor damage to trees.

The second tornado in Saluda County was also an EF0 with winds speeds reaching 65 mph. It touched down near the intersection of Double Bridges Road and West Creek Road where it snapped a couple of trees.

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories:

EF0…Weak……65 to 85 mph

EF1…Weak……86 to 110 mph

EF2…Strong….111 to 135 mph

EF3…Strong….136 to 165 mph

EF4…Violent…166 to 200 mph

EF5…Violent…>200 mph

Tropical Storm Fred spawned a total of 6 tornadoes across central South Carolina.