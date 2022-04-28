AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) – Nurses at Charlie Norwood are speaking out about what they’re calling a hostile working environment.NewsChannel 6 spoke with the head of the local nurses union.

Long working hours and lack of training are just a few of the complaints coming from a group of nurses here at Charlie Norwood. They say something needs to be done before patients here begin suffering too.





“There’s a veteran who we care for every day who deserves the best possible care that we can give them,” said Irma Westmoreland.



Irma Westmoreland is a registered nurse at Charlie Norwood VA Medical center. She’s also the president of the local nurses union. She says nurses at Charlie Norwood are feeling disrespected and undervalued.

She says, “We have been detailing nurses from place to place to cover holes in staffing and detailing nurses for 90 days six months nine months. Some of those details are voluntarily and some are not.”

Westmoreland says the big issue with the detailing at the medical center is, that they’re putting inexperienced nurses in areas that they’ve never worked before without adequate training.



“We’ve had nurses moved from the ambulatory day surgery area to the ICU to take care of patients in the step-down unit and they’ve never taken care of those kinds of patients before,” she said.

She says it’s like making a plastic surgeon do a neurosurgeon’s job. She says normally nurses would receive a 30-day notice of a detail change and within those 30 days, there’s training for that detail, but that protocol is no longer being followed.



“Sometimes they were detailed and then the training didn’t start for days and days after that,” she said.

The detail changes are a result of a staffing shortage. The National Nurses Union says that more than 85 nurses have left Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center within the past 6 months. That’s also called for other nurses to work longer hours.



She says, “There’s been laws on the books to fix it, like alternative work schedules. Working three 12 hour shifts and still being paid for 80 hours and that law is called 72 for 80 scheduling and it’s been on the books for years and years, but Charlie Norwood does not want to use it.”

And Westmoreland says nurses working long hours to fill holes in staffing is only putting patients at risk.



“When you’re so short-staffed or you’re exhausted from not being able to take a break or take a lunch break or even get an adequate help you’re going to make mistakes. It sets us all up for mistakes, but on the other side of that mistake is a veteran who put their life on the line for us,” said Westmoreland.

Westmoreland says she and a group of nurses from Charlie Norwood tried to make their concerns known to the director with a peaceful demonstration outside his office, but she says they were met with barricades and police force.



She says. “We were very peaceful, we just wanted to present our petition that over 3 hundred nurses had signed at the VA about the issues that we have. We just wanted to present the petition. We had foam boards We weren’t allowed to go into the executive suite. We were told that if we went up into the executive suite we would be arrested.

NewsChannel 6 passed along those concerns to hospital leaders they say they’re working on a response.