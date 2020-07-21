(WJBF) – Accused NSA leaker, Reality Winner, has the coronavirus.
According to her attorney, Titus Nichols, Winner received her positive results Monday, July 20th.
In 2018, Winner was sentenced to 5 years for leaking classified documents to a media outlet. She’s been serving her term in a Fort Worth, Texas prison.
Nichols has requested that Winner be able to serve the rest of her sentence at home.
According to the Bureau of Prisons website – the facility where is his housed has 509 positive inmate cases and 3 staff.
NewsChannel 6 has followed Winner’s case since the beginning:
- Augusta contractor charged with leaking classified NSA info on Russian hacking
- Reality Winner’s attorney makes statement on NSA leak
- Reality Winner’s neighbors speak out
- Cybersecurity expert weighs in on alleged leak
- Family of accused classified information leaker speaks
- Reality Winner denied bond
- Reality Winner’s parents talk with NewsChannel 6
- Accused leaker Reality Winner pleads not guilty, judge denies her bond
- Lawyers for accused NSA leaker asking for some evidence to be thrown out
- Accused NSA leaker Reality Winner pleads guilty
- Jailed leaker Reality Winner thanks President Trump for tweet
Latest Headlines:
- He’s back: Trump to re-up virus briefings amid lagging polls
- NSA leaker, Reality Winner, tests positive for COVID-19
- Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Tuesday, July 21, 2020
- St. Louis couple charged for pulling guns at protest
- Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m.