NSA leaker, Reality Winner, tests positive for COVID-19

(WJBF) – Accused NSA leaker, Reality Winner, has the coronavirus.

According to her attorney, Titus Nichols, Winner received her positive results Monday, July 20th.

In 2018, Winner was sentenced to 5 years for leaking classified documents to a media outlet. She’s been serving her term in a Fort Worth, Texas prison.

Nichols has requested that Winner be able to serve the rest of her sentence at home.

According to the Bureau of Prisons website – the facility where is his housed has 509 positive inmate cases and 3 staff.

NewsChannel 6 has followed Winner’s case since the beginning:

Latest Headlines: