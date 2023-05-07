AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Giving the gift of joy is easier than ever now that Nothing Bundt Cakes, the nation’s largest specialty cake company, is offering its Bundt Cakes for delivery through Uber Eats and DoorDash.

All of the brand’s nine flavors, plus the currently featured flavor, Blueberry Bliss, are available through May 21.

Owner of the Evans and Aiken locations, Susan See, joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to discuss what options are available and how to frost the cakes.