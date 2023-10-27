NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Two concerts are set for this weekend as part of the Jack O Lantern Jubilee in North Augusta.

The first is scheduled for Friday night, October 27th, with Grammy Award-winning Toby Mac, former member of the top-charting DC Talk and whose solo career has earned him multiple Billboard No. 1 hits.

First Baptist Church Worship Team will take the main stage at 6 p.m., and Toby Mac will perform starting at 7:30 p.m.

Starting Friday, October 27th, the following roads will be closed to prepare for the Jack-o-lantern Jubilee.

Georgia Avenue from Center Street to Jackson Avenue will be closed on October 27th from 9:00 a.m. until Sunday, October 29th at 2:00 a.m.

Those planning to travel in the area should be aware of the potential need for detour and to exercise caution when driving in the area.

Vehicles coming from Augusta will be routed left onto Center Street.

North Augusta Parks, Recreation, and Tourism suggests that concert-goers consider carpooling and advise that there will be shuttles to carry visitors from the parking deck across from the Municipal Building and from the decks in Riverside Village to the festival.

Saturday, October 28th, festivities will begin at 10 a.m., with musicians, dancers, and several choirs occupying two different stages.

Chapel Hart will take the main stage at 6:30 p.m., followed by Billboard-charting Gainesville, Florida, rock band Sister Hazel at 8 p.m.