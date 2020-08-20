North Augusta’s Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee canceled for 2020

NORTH AUGUSTA,Sc. (WJBF) – The City of North Augusta has released a statement regarding this year’s festival:

The City of North Augusta’s Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee, originally scheduled for October 30 & 31, 2020, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City has continuously monitored the and evaluated local and state infection rates as well as the risks of holding a large community festival during a public health pandemic.

The decision to cancel the event was not taken lightly as the Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee is a cornerstone of programming for our Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department and tourism for the City of North Augusta.

Holding a festival during a global pandemic presents many challenging issues, many of which are impossible to overcome.

The City of North Augusta would not host an event that would jeopardize the health and safety of our employees, citizens, or visitors.

In the meantime, we look forward to next fall and planning the 2021 Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee.

City of North Augusta